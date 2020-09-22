ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

A sculpture of a horse's head appeared in a major square in the Syrian capital Damascus last Saturday, only to be removed several hours later after widespread mockery on social media.





The sculpture, which was created by Syrian artist Husam Jannoud and placed in Malki Square in central Damascus, was virtually identical to another sculpture called "Still Water", which stands in Marble Arch in London and was created by British artist Nic Fiddian-Green in 2011. [...]





Even after the statue was removed, the mockery did not stop. Facebook users pointed out that officials from Bashar Al-Assad's regime had not realised that the sculpture was an imitation until after it was erected and pointed out on social media.