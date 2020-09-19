ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





Eisgruber's letter, however, also contained some biting self-criticism for Princeton; he bluntly acknowledged that the school, historically, has "intentionally" not been committed to diversity:





At a University that, for most of its history, intentionally and systematically excluded people of color, women, Jews, and other minorities, Princetonians-- from the oldest alumni to the newest undergraduates -- now take pride in the diversity of our community.





And he even went on to give specific examples of how systemic racism found its way into the halls of Princeton:





Racist assumptions from the past also remain embedded in structures of the University itself. For example, Princeton inherits from earlier generations at least nine departments and programs organized around European languages and culture, but only a single, relatively small program in African studies.





The DOE has responding by using Eisgruber's letter as a springboard into an investigation into the school's practices. Because Princeton has, for years, held itself out to students and parents as an institution committed to non-discrimination and equal opportunity education, Eisgruber's letter reportedly raised concerns that the university may have made illegally false and misleading claims.





As a result, the DOE wants to know precisely what evidence Princeton relied upon in deeming itself ripe for Eisgruber's racial mea culpa. In a September 16th letter, the DOE requested that Princeton supply a spreadsheet detailing everyone who was harmed as a result of Princeton's racial discrimination. Eisgruber and others will be required to sit for interviews conducted under oath, and Princeton is required to provide written responses to related questions.