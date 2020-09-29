A SALUTARY FASCIST INTERLUDE:

Although versions of coups by the Praetorian Guard in Ancient Rome can be cited, most historians date the beginning of the modern coup to 1851, when President Louis Napoleon Bonaparte of France emulated his uncle and seized power in Paris, jailing political opponents, censoring the media, and dispersing dissenters with a "whiff of grapeshot". That coup led to the French Second Empire: the "Belle Epoque" of liberal social legislation, Baron Hausmann's reconstruction of Paris, huge cultural achievements and attempts to export Napoleonic progressive ideas to Italy and Mexico.





Though they stink in the nostrils of stable democracies, coups may well be a preferable last resort in countries drowning in corruption or disorder whose armies see themselves as the guardians of national pride, with military discipline being an essential component of efficient action. Although successful coup makers often succumb to corruption and the temptation to be tyrants themselves, military regimes - in contrast to communist ones - are generally of short duration, and usually fulfil their promise to restore democracy in short order.





As armies embody such conservative values as order, hierarchy, tradition and patriotism, military coups are usually thought to come from right of the political spectrum. But that is by no means always the case. Of early twentieth-century coups, undoubtedly the most long lasting in its malign influence was the Bolshevik coup in St Petersburg in 1917 ushering in seventy years of terror, repression, starvation and mass murder.





Although some of these regimes were repressive and reactionary, they were arguably preferable to the alternatives





In stark contrast, reactionary coups in Germany such as the 1921 Kapp Putsch and Hitler's 1923 Beerhall putsch utterly failed, and when the Nazis came to power in 1933 it was by their manipulation of the impeccably democratic institutions of the Weimar Republic. The 1930s was the decade of military or army-backed dictators in Europe: Horthy in Hungary; Metaxas in Greece; Antonescu in Romania; Pilsudski in Poland; Mannerheim in Finland; Franco and Salazar in Iberia. Despite the savagery of the Civil War that followed his only half successful 1936 coup, Franco gave Spain thirty-five years of unprecedented stability and economic progress and craftily resisted Hitler's attempt to lure Spain into the Second World War as an ally. The same applied to Salazar's Portugal until the regime he founded was ousted by Europe's last (to date) military coup: the leftist "Carnation coup" of April 1974.



