September 13, 2020
A DANG LOW BAR TO CLEAR:
Fox News Poll Shows Americans Saying Biden Is More Mentally Sound Than Trump to Serve as President (BENJAMIN FEARNOW, 9/13/20, Newsweek)
Despite the Trump campaign and the president himself repeatedly questioning the mental acuity of Biden, a larger percentage of U.S. adults say they believe the Democratic presidential candidate has the traits best suited for the job. A slight majority of likely voters--51 percent--told Fox News they believe Biden, 77, has the "mental soundness" to be president, compared to 47 percent who say the same about Trump, 74.
Seems unfair, given that Donald has passed the test they gave him because his own doctors thought he was gaga.
Posted by Orrin Judd at September 13, 2020 1:29 PM