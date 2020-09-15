60-40 NATION:

[T]he survey -- conducted for Harvard University's Carr Center for Human Rights and Institute of Politics and obtained by POLITICO ahead of its release -- found that more than 7 in 10 Americans believe they have more in common with one another than many people think.





It also found that most Americans hold an expansive view of their rights beyond those explicitly laid out in the Constitution, but which they say are under threat.





"Overall I think Americans want not to be divided as politics are forcing it to be, and that's probably the biggest message of this poll," said John Shattuck, director of the Carr Center's project on Reimagining Rights and Responsibilities in the United States and a former U.S. assistant secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.





"Division is not what most Americans are seeking," he added. [...]





The right to clean air and water, for example, was considered important by 93 percent of those surveyed; protection of personal data, by 93 percent; the right to a quality education, by 92 percent; racial equality, by 92 percent; affordable health care, by 89 percent; and the right to a job, by 85 percent.





Of 16 rights and values polled, a majority considered every single one either very or somewhat important to being American today.





Even issues like immigration (66 percent) and protecting a woman's right to choose and make decisions affecting her body and personal life (72 percent) -- typically viewed as highly divisive -- garnered bipartisan support, though with more of a partisan divide.



