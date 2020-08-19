August 19, 2020
YOUR STANDARD ISSUE TRUMPBOT:
The Republican Party of Florida is backing Laura Loomer, a "proud Islamophobe" who said she's in favor of "more" migrant deaths (ERIC HANANOKI, 08/19/20, Media Matters)
The Republican Party of Florida recently expressed its support for right-wing commentator and congressional candidate Laura Loomer, who has described herself as a "proud Islamophobe," has said that she didn't "care" about the anti-Muslim mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, and has stated that she's in favor of "more" migrant deaths.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 19, 2020 1:43 PM