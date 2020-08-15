YEAH, BUT THE REAL ONES ARE GOING TO GET DONALD TO 4% OF THE BLACK VOTE!:

Almost as soon as Kamala Harris became the first woman of Jamaican-Indian descent to be nominated for vice president, a mock White House menu of oxtail and jerk chicken cropped up on a West Indian diaspora Facebook group called Soca de Vote.





Calls from Caribbean radio show hosts flooded the Biden campaign from South Florida. And a jolt of excitement shot through the crowd of early vote poll workers at the Lauderdhill Mall, in the midst of Broward County's growing Jamaican community.





"There was just this sense of energy," state Rep. Anika Omphroy, a daughter of two Jamaican immigrants, said in describing the moment the announcement was received.





"It was all Black women out there working under the tents," she said. "It was 98 degrees in August in South Florida, so it was too hot to cheer. But you could feel it, this sense."





That feeling stretches beyond the Jamaican-American community and the more traditional African American community, shared by those in South Florida with roots in Haiti, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago or Guyana. They comprise a growing and varied Black West Indian diaspora community, a little-discussed but increasingly influential slice of the electorate of the nation's biggest swing state.





While exact numbers are hard to come by, census estimates and political studies peg the diverse Black community -- nicknamed the Caribbean Massive by some -- at more than 2.5 million, including hundreds of thousands of Florida voters. That's crucial in a battleground state where elections are often decided by less than a percentage point.



