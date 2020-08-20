YANKEE GOVERNANCE MEANS...:

The state should have an independent commission to hear and investigate accusations of police misconduct, and sustained findings against officers should be made open to the public, according to a set of recommendations being proposed by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.





"We, as a state, should speak with one voice when it comes to holding our public officials accountable," said Deputy Attorney General Jane Young.





Young, who is chairing the Law Enforcement Commission on Accountability, Community and Transparency, presented the Attorney General's recommendations for dealing with police discipline at Wednesday's meeting. Along with creating the new commission, Young put forward recommendations for a dedicated public integrity unit within the Attorney General's Office to prosecute alleged crimes committed by police officers, and mandate for implicit bias training for all prosecutors in the state.





The new investigating commission mirrors the New Hampshire Attorney Discipline System and would be made up of 23 members. The membership of the hearing commission would include law enforcement, lawyers, and members of the public. Young said complaints would be investigated by staff, and then hearings brought before the commission. Officers would have the opportunity to have their side of the story heard by the commission.





"There has to be fairness and due process for all concerned," Young said.