YANKEE, COME HOME:

However, while Trump sought to frame the removal of US troops as punishment for Germany, and while Berlin opposes the move, Germans support it and would like to see further reductions of US military presence, a poll found.





47% of respondents said they were in favour of the number of US troops in Germany being reduced, according to a YouGov poll for the German Press Agency published this week, with a quarter (25%) saying that all US troops should leave. Less than a third (32%) support the number of US troops in Germany staying the same or increasing.





There was even bigger public support for US nuclear weapons being removed from Germany.





The US currently stores 20 atomic bombs at the Büchel Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwest Germany. This is due to the the UN's "nuclear sharing" policy, which prescribes that European countries that don't possess nuclear weapons of their own should host weapons belonging to other countries as a means of deterrent.



