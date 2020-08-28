WHICH IS WHY THEY CHEER SHOOTING PROTESTERS (profanity alert):





Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chief of Staff Miles Taylor claimed in a podcast earlier this week that President Donald Trump told administration officials he wanted to "maim" and "shoot" migrants at the southern border.





Taylor, who served as chief of staff to former DHS Kirstjen Nielsen before departing the agency with her in April 2019, made the remarks Monday on an episode of "The New Abnormal" podcast from The Daily Beast.





Taylor said he could not get through a meeting without Trump "doing 20 tangents, becoming irascible, turning red in the face, demanding a diet Coke, spewing spit."





"Literally out of goddamn nowhere, he'd be like, 'You know who's just my favorite guy? The MyPillow guy. Do any of you have those pillows?'" Taylor said, referencing his first in-person interaction with the president, at a meeting about the construction of a wall on the southern border with Mexico. [...]





When discussing border security, Taylor said, Trump would concoct "sickening" schemes "to pierce the flesh" of migrants at the southern border, "maim" and gas them.





"He wanted to maim them, and tear gas them and shoot them," Taylor said. "And I'm not even being hyperbolic."





On one occasion, he said, Trump asked for steel bollards "so sharp that I want them to pierce human flesh if they climb it."