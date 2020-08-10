WHICH IS WHY THE TRUMPISTS REBEL AGAINST THE LOCKDOWN:

But "while we may not have developed a collective 'lockdown personality,'" writes the BBC's Christian Jarrett, "we might have been changed idiosyncratically, dependent on our specific circumstances." For those lucky enough to avoid a traumatic lockdown experience, evidence suggests the disruption might actually bring about positive changes.





"The lockdown might have turbo-charged a phenomenon known as 'The Michelangelo Effect,' which refers to the way we are more likely to develop into the kind of person we want to be if we're with a close romantic partner who supports and encourages us to behave in line with our aspirations - akin to a sculptor helping to reveal our ideal self," writes Jarrett.



