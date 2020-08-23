August 23, 2020
WHEN YOU'RE EVEN AFRAID OF LAP DOGS:
Trump abruptly ends news conference after reporter points out contradictory statements on plasma treatment (Sarah K. Burris, 8/23/20, Raw Story)
President Donald Trump abruptly ended his press conference after a reporter asked for details about the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn's comments seemed to conflict with Trump's characterization during the short Sunday press conference. [...]Trump left after taking just three questions, all from conservative outlets Fox News, OAN, and then the Washington Examiner.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 23, 2020 6:45 PM