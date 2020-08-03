August 3, 2020
WHEN EVEN THE COMMIES ARE LESS CRAVEN THAN THOSE WHO VOTE NEITHER:
Revolutionary Communist Party leader backs Biden (Stephen Dinan, 8/03/20, The Washington Times)
Bob Avakian, founder and leader of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA, told followers in an email Monday that ousting President Trump is too important a goal to miss, so they should vote for Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden.Mr. Avakian, a controversial figure who over the decades has backed violent fringe movements worldwide, said that means no protest votes for third-party or independent candidates. Mr. Biden must be the pick of the far left.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 3, 2020 1:37 PM
« SHOULD HAVE GONE WITH A REPEAT OF DUKES OF HAZZARD: | Main | THE PACKAGE WILL BE WHATEVER PRESIDENT PELOSI DECIDES: »