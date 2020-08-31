WHAT TRUMPISM IS:

The Trump campaign has been accepting thousands of dollars in donations from a notorious neo-Nazi leader and other racist extremists. The newsletter Popular Information reports records show Team Trump has repeatedly accepted cash from Morris Gulett, who set up an outpost of the Aryan Nations, also known as the Church of Jesus Christ Christian, in Louisiana. [...]





The newsletters also details contributions to the Trump camp from Peter Zieve, a businessman who was sued by Washington state for discriminating against minority applicants and imposing his racist views on his employees.