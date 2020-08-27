WHAT THE rIGHT DREAMS OF:





Vigilante violence is being pushed within right-wing media, where many, like Carlson, have used the shooting to launch attacks on Democrats, the press, and racial justice activists. Ann Coulter tweeted that she wanted Rittenhouse to be president, while Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tried to absolve the suspected killer, claiming the shooting was an act of preservation against "rioters" who were trying to "murder him." Prior to the shooting, Infowars reportedly promoted a "call to arms" event posted by a self-described militia on Facebook, a gathering encouraging the vigilante-style tactics that Rittenhouse is suspected of. "Any patriots willing to take up arms and defend our city tonight from the evil thugs?" asked the Facebook group, according to the Verge. "No doubt they are currently planning on the next part of the city to burn tonight."