WHAT PART OF SYSTEMIC RACISM DON'T WE GET?:





The Associated Press reported Friday that half the COVID-19 deaths in the United States were people of color - Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and Asian Americans.





An analysis by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the criminal justice system, found that while people of color make up just under 40% of the U.S. population, they accounted for approximately 52% of all the "excess deaths" above normal through July. The report defined excess deaths as the number of people above the typical fatality number who died in the United States during the first seven months of 2020, based on figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





The U.S. has more coronavirus cases and deaths than any other country, with 5.6 million infections and more than 175,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.