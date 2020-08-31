WHAT DONALD TAUGHT HIM:

If Donald Trump had got his way I wouldn't be speaking to Yusef Salaam right now. "Had his ad taken full effect we would have been hanging from trees in Central Park," Salaam says matter-of-factly. "People wanted our blood running in the streets."





You've probably seen the ad in question: it's infamous. In 1989, a white investment banker was raped and left for dead in Central Park. Five black and brown teenagers, including 15-year-old Salaam, were charged with her rape. Two weeks after the attack, before any of the kids had faced trial, Trump took out a full-page advert in multiple New York papers calling for the death penalty. His inflammatory stunt is credited with prejudicing public opinion and contributing to the Central Park Five - now known as the Exonerated Five - going to prison for something they didn't do. The boys' story was retold last year in the Emmy-winning Netflix drama When They See Us, directed by Ava DuVernay.





Salaam spent almost seven years behind bars; he had his youth ripped away from him. However there is no bitterness in the slim, softly spoken, 46-year-old man I'm talking to: you can come out of prison better, not bitter, he likes to say. Salaam, who is speaking to me from his home in Georgia, completed a college degree in prison and, when he got out, dedicated his life to educating others about what he calls the "criminal system of injustice". He has 10 children ("It's a blended family"), a successful career as a public speaker, a record of policy reform, and a lifetime achievement award from Barack Obama. Now he and the Haitian-American author Ibi Zoboi, a National Book award finalist, have teamed up on a young adult book partly inspired by his experience. Punching the Air, a novel-in-verse, explores institutional racism and the school-to-prison pipeline through the eyes of Amal Shahid, a 16-year-old black Muslim boy who is wrongfully incarcerated after a fight in a park leaves a white kid in a coma. [...]





With issues like defunding the police becoming mainstream talking points and the Black Lives Matter movement going global, Punching the Air feels particularly timely. However, as Zoboi notes, it has always been painfully relevant. They could have written the book in 2012 when Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager, was killed. They could have written the book in 1999 when Guinean immigrant Amadou Diallo was fatally shot by four New York City police officers, who were all found not guilty. It may feel like we're on the brink of change at the moment, but history warns us not to expect too much. "We have lived long enough to see change not happen in a big way," Zoboi says. "Because Salaam and I are parents, we have to be hopeful for our children. At the same time, change is going to be incremental not monumental. Small steps. And this book serves as one small step."





How has social media changed things? Salaam was convicted before there were hashtags, before viral videos shone a light on police brutality. "The worst part about social media is that we hoped that, as we told our stories, the oppression would stop," Salaam says. But it hasn't. "Social media has allowed us to be more aware but it doesn't seem that awareness alone makes anything change," Zoboi adds. "It seems like the more awareness we have, the more pushback there is. It seems like white supremacists have doubled down because of our awareness."



