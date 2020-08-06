WELL, HE IS A WILSONIAN:



American President Donald Trump described the decision to send US forces to the Middle East as "the single biggest mistake" in his country's history.





American interventions have only been necessary because of the biggest mistake of the 20th Century, Wilson trading self-determination in the Middle East, etc. for his League. Of course, the Right opposes Muslim democracy, so opposes helping realize it.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 6, 2020 9:38 AM

