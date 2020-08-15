WE KNOW THE ORANGE CEILING IS 42%; WHAT'S THE FLOOR?:

The new NPR/PBS/Marist poll released Friday showed that fully 71 percent of Americans now consider the coronavirus to be "a real threat." That's not only an eye-popping share of the electorate, that's a major jump from March when 56 percent deemed it a major threat.





The share of Americans who think the pandemic threat is overblown has likewise dropped to just 27 percent from the 38 percent who believed that in March. [...]





The NPR/PBS polling showed that the coronavirus is now almost on a par with the economy in terms of determining how people will vote, with 34 percent calling it a "major factor" and 37 percent saying the same of the economy. In April, just 14% of respondents anticipated the pandemic playing a major role in their vote.





Respondents overwhelmingly preferred Biden over Trump on the pandemic, 53 percent to 38 percent. And interestingly, Biden was almost even with Trump on whom respondents favored to handle the economy, 45 percent Biden to 47 percent Trump.





Also notable: Just 31 percent said they trust what Trump says about the pandemic, while 67 percent said they don't have much, if any, trust in Trump's musings. 31 percent is pretty much Trump's floor on anything, which means he's totally lost the trust of anyone but Trump bitter-enders on the matter.