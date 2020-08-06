WE CAN'T REPLACE THEM FAST ENOUGH:

Malkin's columns and books paint a picture of America under siege by enemies and outsiders. In 2002, she wrote her first book, Invasion: How America Still Welcomes Terrorists, Criminals, and Other Foreign Menaces to Our Shores, which painted immigrants as unwelcome enemies and criminals. In her 2004 book, In Defense of Internment: The Case for 'Racial Profiling' in World War II and the War on Terror, she defends both the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II and racial profiling of Arab and Muslim Americans after 9/11.





Her latest book, Open Borders Inc.: Who's Funding America's Destruction?, released in September 2019, focuses on her claims that churches and various nonprofit organizations are contributing to what Malkin sees as unfettered immigration to the U.S., which she believes is destroying the country. In the book, she blamed some mainstream conservatives for embracing the status quo on immigration, and criticized other groups spanning the political spectrum for facilitating increasing immigration to the U.S.





When discussing the book during a Facebook live promotional event, Malkin appeared alongside Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. When McInnes promulgated George Soros conspiracy theories, asserting the discredited claim that Soros, a child in Hungary at the time, was "not a Holocaust survivor" but rather a "Holocaust facilitator," Malkin agreed with him.





One month later, in an October 1, 2019, column attacking ADL, Malkin dismissed the violent and deadly actions by white supremacists at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 by accusing "left" organizations of exploiting "the riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, as a means of demonizing all Trump supporters and nationalist activists while giving cover to antifa..."





In March 2020, Malkin's column about a speech she gave at a groyper conference that month reflected her bigoted views. She wrote, "America will look like the cover of Ilhan Omar's new book. It will look like the no-go zones of the Twin Cities. It will look like the serial predator-infested public schools in Montgomery County, Maryland. It will not look like this room. This is not conspiracy replacement theory. This is conspiracy truth." By this point, Malkin was echoing many of the views promoted by white supremacists, joining the battle against what they call "Conservative, Inc.," otherwise known as the mainstream conservative movement.