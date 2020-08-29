WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

Life is confronted with computation problems in a variety of domains including animal behavior, single-cell behavior, and embryonic development. Yet we currently have no biologically plausible model capable of universal computation, i.e., Turing-equivalent in scope. Network models (which include neural networks, intracellular signaling cascades, and gene regulatory networks) fall short of universal computation, but are assumed to be capable of explaining cognition and development. I present a class of models that bridge two concepts form distant fields: combinatory logic (or lambda calculus) and RNA molecular biology. A set of simple RNA editing rules can make it possible to compute any computable function with identical algorithmic complexity to that of Turing machines. The models do not assume extraordinarily complex molecular machinery or any processes that radically differ from what we already know to occur in cells. Distinct independent enzymes can mediate each of the rules and RNA molecules solve the problem of parenthesis matching through their secondary structure. This demonstrates that universal computation is well within the reach of molecular biology. It is therefore reasonable to assume that life has evolved - or possibly began with - a universal computer that yet remains to be discovered.