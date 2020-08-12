WAIT, THERE'S A COST TO SELLING DONALD YOUR SOUL?:





Democrats are leading in Maine's major races, according to a Bangor Daily News-Digital Research poll conducted in late July and early August.





House Speaker Sara Gideon held a 5-point lead over Sen. Susan Collins among likely voters in the closely watched U.S. Senate race. Freshman Rep. Jared Golden and former Vice President Joe Biden were up by even larger margins among registered voters in the poll, though Biden and President Donald Trump were virtually tied in the 2nd District.