W REALLY NEEDS TO FOLLOW SUIT:





[O]bama returned to torment Trump in ways that only a member of the Oval Office club can: "He's shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.





"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. And the consequences of that failure are severe."





Incompetence is one thing; impotence is another.





Beyond his own inability to do the job of president, Trump has no clue about what the job entails. That was the less-than-subtle message of Obama's choice of location for his convention speech: in front of a Philadelphia museum about the writing of the constitution.





The former president accused of being a foreigner was detailing how deeply un-American his accuser really is.