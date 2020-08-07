THOSE AREN'T FANGS; THEY'RE GUMS:

Right-wing media defanged by dissolving anti-Biden storylines (Neal Rothschild, 8/07/20, Axios)

The data shows that for articles published about Biden since last fall by Fox News, Breitbart, Daily Wire, Daily Caller and Western Journal, articles about Biden's mental acuity, Hunter Biden and Burisma, and Tara Reade's sexual assault accusations have generated the most interactions on social media (likes, comments, shares).





But in recent months, that interest has dissipated:





Engagement on pieces about Biden's mental sharpness peaked in March and then even higher in June, but has decreased since then. Of the three topics, this has gotten the least combined interest.





Chatter about Hunter Biden serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company peaked in October, then disappeared by March with a brief spurt in May.





Interactions on coverage about Tara Reade's allegations against Biden hit a crescendo in late April and early May -- reaching a higher peak than any other storyline -- before falling away by June.