THEY SUPPORT THE REPUBLICAN:

In the latest results -- based on 1,018 active-duty troops surveyed in late July and early August -- nearly half of respondents (49.9 percent) had an unfavorable view of the president, compared to about 38 percent who had a favorable view. Questions in the poll had a margin of error of up to 2 percent.





Among all survey participants, 42 percent said they "strongly" disapprove of Trump's time in office. [...]





Among active-duty service members surveyed in the poll, 41 percent said they would vote for Biden, the Democratic nominee, if the election was held today. Only 37 percent said they plan to vote to re-elect Trump. [...]





In the 2016 Military Times Poll, nearly twice as many respondents said they planned to vote for Trump than then Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Exit polls from the election showed a similar margin after election day.





A 2012 Military Times Reader Survey -- conducted in a non-scientific fashion -- showed respondents favoring then Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney by a 2.5-to-1 margin.