THEY AREN'T RIOTS WHEN WE DO IT:

Armed anti-government groups have faced existential tension after Trump's election, but they've resolved the dilemma by forming a "counter-resistance" to demonstrations against the president and law enforcement, and also by providing security to Republican groups.





That's exactly the scenario that Timothy Snyder, a Yale University historian, warned against after the 2016 election.





"Watch out for the paramilitaries," Snyder wrote on Feb. 2, 2017. "When the men with guns who have always claimed to be against the system start wearing uniforms and marching around with torches and pictures of a Leader, the end is nigh."





"When the pro-Leader paramilitary and the official police and military intermingle," he added, "the game is over.





The Trace found, just over three years ago, at least five instances in Michigan, Oregon and Texas where anti-government gun groups had aligned themselves with conservative elected officials and GOP causes.





That alignment seems to be accelerating amid ongoing nationwide protests against racist police violence following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.





Some of the earliest violence to erupt as part of those sustained demonstrations was allegedly touched off by a member of the Hells Angels biker gang who "wanted to sow discord and racial unrest by breaking out the windows and writing what he did on the double red doors," according to Minneapolis police.





However, the so-called "Umbrella man" still hasn't been arrested nearly a month after a tipster revealed his identity to police.





White supremacists posing as Black Lives Matter protesters also instigated riots that broke out late last month in Richmond, Virginia, where six people were arrested in connection with violence and vandalism.





Oregon police stood by over the weekend as right-wing protesters brandished handguns and other weapons against left-wing demonstrators in Portland, and a video from early June appears to show Salem officers advising militia group members how to avoid curfew violations during a protest.