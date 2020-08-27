THEY APPRECIATE HIM MORE NOW:

In footage from about 15 minutes before the shootings pieced together by the New York Times's Visual Investigations team, you can see Rittenhouse walk up to an armored police vehicle and chat with officers. A police officer pops out of one vehicle's hatch and tosses bottles to Rittenhouse's associates, members of an armed militia. "We appreciate you guys, we really do," the officer says before driving off.





The young-looking Rittenhouse is under the legal age for firearm ownership and was carrying an assault rifle, which appears to be a misdemeanor under Wisconsin law. Instead of stopping him and asking for proof of age, the police give him water and an attaboy. And when he tried to surrender after the shootings, the police went right by him, even as bystanders were telling them that Rittenhouse had shot people.





How can we understand this behavior? Why do the police in Kenosha seem perfectly fine with armed militia members patrolling the streets -- behavior that, just minutes later, ended with two people dead? Shouldn't police want to be the only ones with guns?





A recent paper by University of Arizona sociologist Jennifer Carlson offers some insight into the police's behavior. She conducted dozens of hours of interviews about guns with 79 police chiefs in three states -- Michigan, California, and Arizona -- to try to better understand the way police see armed civilians.





Carlson found that police leaders tended to see armed civilians as allies, maybe even informal deputies -- provided they fit a set of racially coded descriptors.





"Police chiefs articulated a position of gun populism based on a presumption of racial respectability," Carlson writes. "'Good guys with guns' were marked off as responsible in ways that reflected white, middle-class respectability."