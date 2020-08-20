August 20, 2020
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:
PODCAST: Uncommon Knowledge: Mathematical Challenges to Darwin's Theory of Evolution (PETER ROBINSON, August 19, 2020, Uncommon Knowledge)
Has Darwinism really failed? I discuss it with David Berlinski, David Gelernter, and Stephen Meyer, who have raised doubts about Darwin's theory in their two books and essay, respectively The Deniable Darwin, Darwin's Doubt, and "Giving Up Darwin" (published in the Claremont Review of Books).
Recorded on June 6, 2019 in Fiesole, Italy
