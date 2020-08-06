THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

After sipping through literally hundreds of whiskies, a panel of 16 judges (comprised of some of the most renowned names in the industry) placed Stagg Jr. at the top of that particular list. The straight bourbon out of Frankfort, Kentucky received an extraordinary mark of 98 for its pound cake and maple cream bouquet, weighty, spiced palate, and smoky, dark chocolate-drenched finish.





These tasting notes alone ought to elicit quite an attraction. And its score places it in elite company. But the kicker is that the bottle retails for just $49.99. Out of all spirits judged--a number in the thousands--just two other labels offer the same score or higher at a lower price. One was a $30 potato vodka from Boyd & Blair. The other was a Caribbean dark rum from George Bowman, retailing at $29.99.