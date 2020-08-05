THERE'S A REASON TEST HIS COGNITIVE FUNCTION, NOT JOE'S:

After this week's set of briefings at the White House, the Donald Trump presidency looks like it may end not with a bang, but with a whimper.





First Chris Wallace from Fox and then Jonathan Swain from Axios eviscerated Trump in interviews that not only exposed how unprepared Trump is for the long-interview format, but how unfamiliar and unrelatable he remains to facts.





He literally does not appear to understand them.





And his confusion now looks like exactly that: the confusion of a senior citizen who doesn't quite have a grasp on what's going on, not the bluster of a bully who is dominating the world around him.