August 5, 2020

THERE'S A REASON TEST HIS COGNITIVE FUNCTION, NOT JOE'S:

Low-Energy Trump (BRIAN KAREM  AUGUST 5, 2020, The Bulwark)

After this week's set of briefings at the White House, the Donald Trump presidency looks like it may end not with a bang, but with a whimper.

First Chris Wallace from Fox and then Jonathan Swain from Axios eviscerated Trump in interviews that not only exposed how unprepared Trump is for the long-interview format, but how unfamiliar and unrelatable he remains to facts.

He literally does not appear to understand them.

And his confusion now looks like exactly that: the confusion of a senior citizen who doesn't quite have a grasp on what's going on, not the bluster of a bully who is dominating the world around him.

On the bright side, he would pass a drug test on his own.


