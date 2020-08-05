August 5, 2020
THERE'S A REASON TEST HIS COGNITIVE FUNCTION, NOT JOE'S:
Low-Energy Trump (BRIAN KAREM AUGUST 5, 2020, The Bulwark)
After this week's set of briefings at the White House, the Donald Trump presidency looks like it may end not with a bang, but with a whimper.First Chris Wallace from Fox and then Jonathan Swain from Axios eviscerated Trump in interviews that not only exposed how unprepared Trump is for the long-interview format, but how unfamiliar and unrelatable he remains to facts.He literally does not appear to understand them.And his confusion now looks like exactly that: the confusion of a senior citizen who doesn't quite have a grasp on what's going on, not the bluster of a bully who is dominating the world around him.
On the bright side, he would pass a drug test on his own.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 5, 2020 9:16 PM