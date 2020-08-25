August 25, 2020
THERE MUST BE SOME REASON THEY WEREN'T TEAR-GASSED AND PEPPER-SPRAYED...:
Unmasked Protesters Push Past Police Into Idaho Lawmakers' Session (JAMES DAWSON, 8/25/20, Boise State Public Radio News)
To enforce social distancing, the gallery area above the House chamber was restricted with limited seating. But after the confrontation with state troopers, which resulted in the shattering of a glass door, Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke relented and allowed protesters to fill every seat.The response stands in stark contrast to 2014 when dozens of advocates pressuring lawmakers to pass LGBTQ protections were arrested for standing silently in a hallway, blocking access to the Idaho Senate chamber.
It's not a riot when we do it.
