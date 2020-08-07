THE VIRTUES OF PURITANISM:





Some areas of New Hampshire are "on track for containment" of COVID-19, particularly in the North and West, Trish Tilley told the Governor's Economic Reopening Task Force on Thursday.





Tilley, the deputy director of the state Division of Public Health, said the state is seeing a bump up in overall numbers from a few weeks ago but it is not a surge.





The areas where the state is seeing a bump up in new cases are in the south. The largest age cohort getting sick are residents in their 20s, she said.





The Harvard Global Health COVID-19 Risk and Suppression Chart for New Hampshire this week shows that Coos, with no cases, and Grafton, Cheshire, and Merrimack counties are on track for containment of the virus, she said.