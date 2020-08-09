THE UR CRUSHING ISIS...:

ISIS Captured Planes From Assad, But Couldn't Fly Them: Only the regime managed actually to fly the planes, underscoring the inability of irregular forces to operate complex systems such as fighters. (David Axe, 8/09/20, National Interest)





Between 2013 and 2017 a small number of L-39 light attack jets at a Syrian air force base east of Aleppo changed hands several times. Syrian rebels captured them from the Syrian air force. Then Islamic State militants seized the planes from the rebels. Finally, forces loyal to the Syrian regime recaptured the L-39s.

But only the regime managed actually to fly the planes, underscoring the inability of irregular forces to operate complex systems such as fighters.









...is all the more creditable because they posed us no threat. It was purely disinterested. But you could use national security hysteria to whip up support for it and, of course, the Right was on board to kill Muslims. That he managed it without any American losses makes it an even more teachable moment.



