THE TRUMP BRAND:

Elizabeth Neumann, who stepped down in April as assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) expressed concern at the portrayal by speakers at the Republican National Convention this week of lawless Democratic cities, where protests initially sparked by the death of George Floyd have raged throughout the U.S.





She said Trump's rhetoric ignored the far greater threat posed by groups such as white supremacists. "It is completely a sideshow to distract from the real threat and it's extremely dangerous," Neumann told Skullduggery, a Yahoo News podcast.





"There are multiple arrests that the FBI has conducted in the last few months at these peaceful protests where you have right-wing extremists coming in trying to take advantage of the cover of the protests to carry out these violent acts and they are trying to start a race war.