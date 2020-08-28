THE TRUMP BRAND:

According to a criminal complaint, obtained by The Daily Beast, Rittenhouse was walking down the road alongside a reporter at about 11:45 p.m. when a protester, Joseph Rosenbaum, approached and tried to "engage" the armed teen. Rittenhouse did a "juke" move and started running away, the reporter--identified as Richard McGinnis but apparently a reference to Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinniss--told investigators.





As Rittenhouse ran across a parking lot, Rosenbaum followed him and threw an object, according to videos reviewed by investigators. "The object does not hit [Rittenhouse] and a second video shows, based on where the object landed, that it was a plastic bag," the complaint says. "Rosenbaum appears to be unarmed for the duration of this video."





Moments later, videos captured a loud bang and a male shouting, "Fuck you!" Another four shots were heard and Rosenbaum was seen falling to the ground.





McGinniss told investigators that he didn't hear the pair exchange any words but he saw Rosenbaum, who was unarmed, trying to grab Rittenhouse's gun when he was shot. Rosenbaum died from multiple gunshots that hit his right groin, left hand, left thigh, and back, perforating his right lung and liver, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office.





As Rittenhouse ran away, he made a phone call and could be heard saying, "I just killed somebody," the complaint says. Detectives later spoke to Dominic Black, a friend of Rittenhouse, who confirmed he was on the other end of the call.





Several protesters chased after Rittenhouse as he ran away, shouting things like "Beat him up!," "Hey, he shot him!" and "Get him! Get that dude!" One man swung at Rittenhouse, knocking his hat off. Another could be heard yelling, "Get his ass!"





Rittenhouse then tripped over and, in scenes that were filmed and subsequently shared widely on social media, several people tried to grab his gun as he lay on the ground. Rittenhouse's second alleged victim, Anthony Huber, was shot once as he tried to grab Rittenhouse's gun with one hand and swing a skateboard at the teen with his other, the complaint says.





The shot pierced his chest, perforating his heart, aorta, pulmonary artery, and right lung, according to Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office.