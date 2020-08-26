August 26, 2020
THE TRUMP BRAND:
A 'Kenosha Guard' Facebook event called on people to 'take up arms' against protesters. Facebook removed it after two people were shot dead. (Aaron Holmes, 8/26/20, Business Insider)
The event was created Tuesday by a page called Kenosha Guard -- which had more than 3,000 members on Facebook -- and called on people to "defend our city tonight from the evil thugs." Facebook on Wednesday removed the Kenosha Guard page and the event for violating its policies, the company told The Verge.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2020 4:41 PM