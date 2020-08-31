August 31, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
The Justice Department secretly curtailed the investigation into Trump's links to Russia in 2017: NYT (Lauren Frias, 8/31/20, Business Insider)
When appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel of the investigation, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told Mueller to look for "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government," which falls under the purview of a counterintelligence investigation to scope out threats to national security, The Times reported Tuesday.But Rosenstein privately told Mueller to conduct it as a criminal investigation, thus building a staff equipped to investigate crimes, not national security threats, former Justice Department and FBI officials told The Times.Citing journalist Jeffrey Toobin's book that first reported their conversation, Rosenstein told Mueller: "I love Ken Starr. But his investigation was a fishing expedition. Don't do that. This is a criminal investigation. Do your job, and then shut it down."
Joe's AG gets to go fishing.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 31, 2020 12:00 AM