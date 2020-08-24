August 24, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
NY AG probes if Trump pumped up value of estate, assets (MICHAEL HILL and MICHAEL BALSAMO, 25 August 2020,AP)
New York's Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether US President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements.Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president's holdings, as a respondent along with other business entities. The filing also named Eric Trump and Seven Springs, a New York estate owned by the Trump family.The attorney general said Eric Trump, president of Seven Springs and vice president of the organization, should be compelled to testify.
Chief Roberts is going to be swearing Joe in with one hand and serving Donald with the other.
