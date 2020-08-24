THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





New York's Democratic attorney general asked a court Monday to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether US President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements.





Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president's holdings, as a respondent along with other business entities. The filing also named Eric Trump and Seven Springs, a New York estate owned by the Trump family.





The attorney general said Eric Trump, president of Seven Springs and vice president of the organization, should be compelled to testify.