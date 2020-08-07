THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





In addition, the statement notes, "pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption -- including through publicizing leaked phone calls -- to undermine former Vice President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party."





Derkach and his Russian allies despise Biden, who spearheaded the administration's efforts to reform Ukraine, reign in its oligarchs, and diminish Russian influence. They have attempted to depict Biden's reform efforts as a corrupt plot to enrich his son, Hunter.





Derkach has been working openly with Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.