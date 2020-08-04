THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

These documents include five pages of Jared Kushner's FBI interview summary -- but all five are completely redacted. The FBI's notations indicate that much of the material relates to an ongoing law enforcement investigation. Senior Assistant Special Counsel Andrew Goldstein told Kushner that answering a question with "I don't recall" if he indeed did recall was considered a lie.





Interview summaries for former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland, former White House lawyer and senior Justice Department official James Burnham, and former Stone associate Randy Credico are also almost entirely redacted. McFarland and Credico's summaries include markings that indicate redacted information relates to ongoing investigations.





A chunk of the 412 pages of interview summaries relates to the special counsel's investigation of Roger Stone. That material had been withheld during Stone's prosecution, but now that it has ended -- with a 40-month prison sentence that Trump commuted -- the documents are being released. They are still heavily redacted.