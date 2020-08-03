August 3, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Filing suggests Manhattan DA is investigating Trump for possible fraud (Fadel Allassan, 8/03/20, Axios)
The revelation comes less than a month after the Supreme Court paved the way for District Attorney Cy Vance's subpoena, ruling that presidents cannot be immune from investigation.The filing suggests that Vance's investigation, which was believed to be examining hush money payments made by Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen during the 2016 election, is much broader in scope.
The myriad Trump prosecutions are going to be the 2024 primary, making AG the most desirable post in the Biden Administration.
