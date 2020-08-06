August 6, 2020
THE rIGHT HAS NOT EVEN STARTED TO GET HYSTERICAL YET:
Biden Lead Over Trump Increases With Just 90 Days Until Election: Poll (JACOB JARVIS, 8/6/20, Newsweek)
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump hit 10-points as the November election draws ever closer, in a recent poll.Biden has consistently held a lead in polls in recent months, with a new Reuters/Ipsos survey finding 48 percent of registered voters asked intend to vote for the Democrat, compared to 38 percent for Trump.
The ceiling was always 42%; the only question is where the lower bound lies.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 6, 2020 8:24 AM