August 6, 2020

THE rIGHT HAS NOT EVEN STARTED TO GET HYSTERICAL YET:

Biden Lead Over Trump Increases With Just 90 Days Until Election: Poll (JACOB JARVIS, 8/6/20, Newsweek)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead over President Donald Trump hit 10-points as the November election draws ever closer, in a recent poll.

Biden has consistently held a lead in polls in recent months, with a new Reuters/Ipsos survey finding 48 percent of registered voters asked intend to vote for the Democrat, compared to 38 percent for Trump.

The ceiling was always 42%; the only question is where the lower bound lies.

