THE PRC HAS NO FUTURE:

A recent article by an outspoken Chinese sociologist has gone viral on Beijing's tightly-controlled social media, sparking debates about the children of China's privileged class who choose to live overseas.





Zheng Yefu, a retired sociology professor from China's prestigious Peking University, wrote that although the Chinese Communist Party maintains its grip on power in order to better serve the ruling elite, their children are choosing to "vote with their feet," taking-up permanent residence in western countries. [...]





According to a report from the China-based wealth research firm Hurun Research Institute, more than a third of rich Chinese "are currently considering" emigrating to another country, for better education systems elsewhere and to flee the country's polluted cities and strict government, as well as protecting their wealth.