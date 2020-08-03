August 3, 2020
THE PACKAGE WILL BE WHATEVER PRESIDENT PELOSI DECIDES:
Senate under growing pressure to reach coronavirus relief deal (JOHN BRESNAHAN and MARIANNE LEVINE, 08/03/2020, Politico)
White House and Republican leaders on the Hill are desperately searching for some way to change the political dynamic surrounding the negotiations. With the pandemic spiking in many states, Trump trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls, and Senate Democrats in reach of taking back control of the Senate, Republicans say they need to shift the debate somehow.
