THE MOST COMMON COMPLAINT OF THE ANTI-INTERVENTIONISTS...:





After decades of anticipation, the Children of Israel are finally on the verge of entering the Promised Land. They've heard of its wonders, they've been severely punished for doubting its superiority, they've witnessed Moses lash out at the tribes of Reuben and Gad for asking to live adjacent to it instead of in its heart, and they've heard Moses' own devastation over God's decree that he wouldn't live to enter it himself.





And suddenly, in the middle of Moses' pep talk preparing them to cross the Jordan at long last and settle this fine specimen of geography, he offers a description that - on the face of it - could only serve to confirm their worst fears:





The land, to which you are coming to inherit it, is not like the land of Egypt, from which you left, where you would plant your seed and irrigate with your foot like a green garden. The land which you are crossing there to inherit it is a land of mountains and valleys; it drinks water as the rain of heaven. (Deut. 11:10-11)





So Egypt is "like a green garden," while the Promised Land is mountainous, relies on rain (not nearly as predictable as the Nile's overflow), and is apparently not like a green garden.