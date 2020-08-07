THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Indeed, the Planned Parenthood founder was a racist eugenicist, a phrase coined by Charles Darwin's cousin Francis Galton, who wanted to put Darwin's ideas on evolution into practice by the selective breeding, sterilization, etc., not of dogs and horses but of humans. This science of eugenics was quite popular with WASP-type elites in Europe and the United States, but got a justifiably bad reputation when the full horrors of its aims were demonstrated by Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. The shocking images and stories of the Nazi brutality and genocide of Jews, Slavs, and others whom the Nazis considered less than human ended eugenics as a mainstream science.





But Sanger and her fellow American eugenicists were more subtle and less bloodthirsty than their counterparts in Germany, and thus were able to continue their eugenics plans after the war, though under the guise of helping the poorer populations. Instead of setting up death camps, Sanger placed birth control and abortion centers in neighborhoods comprised of what many WASP elites considered "undesirables," i.e., blacks, Jews, Catholics, and Slavs. Believing most black people to be mentally no better than an 11-year-old child, Sanger set up "The Negro Project" to reduce the black population growth in America. She even went so far as to recruit black ministers to lead their flocks to stop reproducing voluntarily.





Unfortunately for the eugenicists, the "weeds"--as Sanger referred to those she thought of as "unfit"--did not always stop voluntary reproduction. And when voluntarism failed, American eugenicists used the courts to sterilize the undesirables forcibly. Tens of thousands, and perhaps hundreds of thousands of people whom these elites considered unfit, usually people of color, were forcibly sterilized in the United States. Forced sterilization lasted all the way until the 1980s.





Do not be fooled by the seemingly less barbaric methods of eugenics employed in America; the end goals of the eugenicists in the United States were the same as those of their Nazi comrades in Germany--the elimination of the "unfit" to make way for the "fit." And, make no mistake, the Nazi eugenicists were comrades with American eugenicists. American eugenicists often travelled to Germany and German eugenicists came to the United States to exchange ideas and discuss their plans. In fact, Sanger even invited Eugen Fischer, the Nazi scientist whose writings on eugenics inspired Hitler's theories of the master race, to speak to her Birth Control League. Furthermore, in a speech delivered on March 3, 1938, meant to allay fears that forced sterilization might not safeguard the rights of the people, Sanger praised the Nazi sterilization system and the "1,700 special courts and 27 higher courts in Germany [set up] to review the cases certified for sterilization there." She assured the audience that courts in America would safeguard citizens' rights just like those in Nazi Germany. Of course, we all now know the truth about those German courts Sanger spoke of so fondly.





To Planned Parenthood's credit, the organization does not deny the uncomfortable truth of their founder's eugenics past, stating in a document on their website, entitled Opposition Claims About Margaret Sanger, that "Planned Parenthood acknowledges these major flaws in Sanger's views [about eugenics]--and we believe they are wrong." In that same document, however, Planned Parenthood couches Sanger's work to reduce the black population in the United States as "Outreach to the African American Community," and argues that leaders of the black community supported her work. Of course they did. She recruited them for the purpose of keeping what she called the "rebellious members" of the black community from realizing what was really going on. To be fair, Sanger wanted to get rid of the "unfit" people in all races, and she did not believe that all members of any one race were "unfit." But she did view the black community as having far higher numbers of unfit persons than the white community.