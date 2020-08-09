THE KEY TO HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCING CONSUMPTION:

Perhaps even more troubling is the large drop in the number of patients getting routine screenings, especially in areas hard-hit by the contagion.





According to models put forth by the medical research company IQVIA, they are anticipating postponed diagnoses of an estimated 36,000 breast cancers and 19,000 colorectal cancers.





At Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, California, scheduled mammograms have plunged by as much as 90% due to the pandemic.



