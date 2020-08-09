August 9, 2020
THE KEY TO HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCING CONSUMPTION:
U.S. Emergency-Room Visits Plummeted 42% in April Thanks to Coronavirus Fears (Ethen Kim Lieser, 8/03/20, National Memo)
Perhaps even more troubling is the large drop in the number of patients getting routine screenings, especially in areas hard-hit by the contagion.According to models put forth by the medical research company IQVIA, they are anticipating postponed diagnoses of an estimated 36,000 breast cancers and 19,000 colorectal cancers.At Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, California, scheduled mammograms have plunged by as much as 90% due to the pandemic."When you see only 10% of possible patients, you're not going to spot that woman with early-stage breast cancer who needs a follow-up biopsy," Dr. Burton Eisenberg, executive medical director of the Hoag Family Cancer Institute, told California Healthline.
The Trump Theorem actually applies here: cases are just a function of screening.
