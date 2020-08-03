August 3, 2020
THE INCELS WEPT:
The federal pullback in Portland immediately brought calm to the anti-racism protests (Peter Weber, 8/03/20, The Week)
Sunday's crowd outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, the 67th straight night of anti-racism and police reform protests since the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, appeared "relatively small," The Oregonian reports. But Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights drew the larger groups that have been congregating since President Trump sent in the federal agents in early July. Oregon State troopers have replaced the federal agents at the courthouse, under an agreement Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) reached with the Trump administration.With federal agents off the streets, the protesters have refocused their efforts on systemic anti-Black racism and their longstanding issues with local policing.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 3, 2020 12:00 AM