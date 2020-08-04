August 4, 2020
THE GRIFT:
Trump demands feds get a 'very substantial' cut of any Microsoft-TikTok sale, doesn't explain how that's legal (The Week, 8/04/20)
President Trump signaled Monday that he is okay with Microsoft purchasing the U.S. part of TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media company he has threatened to ban, but it will cost . . . someone. First, he told reporters at the White House that if Microsoft or another U.S. company purchases TikTok by his Sept. 15 deadline, "a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the treasury of the United States."
Why would Donald care what's legal?
