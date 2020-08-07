THE FIGHT FOR THE AG JOB IS THE 2024 PRIMARY:

"Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates provided as definitive an account as you are going to get regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the Russia investigation and the politicization of the Justice Department during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday," wrote Rubin. "Republicans have been so immersed in a false account of events and in conspiracy-mongering for a failed president that they seemed startled when Yates corrected them again and again."





Yates, wrote Rubin, argued seven main points: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was not being surveilled; Flynn was only caught up because he was plotting to "neuter" sanctions against Russia with a surveilled Russian official; Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence about what he was doing; the FBI was running a counterintelligence investigation, not a criminal one; the FBI continued the investigation because they had evidence of Flynn's contacts with Russia; Flynn told material lies to FBI officials in the course of the investigation; and Attorney General William Barr's efforts to block the prosecution of Flynn were completely improper.